Stearns County Chief Deputy Bruce Bechtold said officials believe the body to be Dady, but will wait for confirmation from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, which could come in the next few days.

The 21-year-old was last seen early Saturday, March 25, in surveillance video. He was walking onto a railroad bridge over the river near downtown and police said they believe he may have fallen into the water about a third of the way across.

Divers spent 10 hours searching Thursday before the Stearns County sheriff's office called off its search.

On Friday, the family hired a private company from Hermantown to continue searching for Dady. The company used sonar to identify an area near the Veterans Bridge. The Stearns County dive team was called to the area and the body was recovered at 6:21 p.m.

---

Buffalo man who died was hit by vehicle driven by 15-year-old

BUFFAL0—An 81-year-old Buffalo man has died from injuries suffered in a car crash Friday on Highway 55 in Buffalo.

Marvin Joseph Sikkila, of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at North Memorial Medical Center at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

According to state patrol, around 8 p.m. Friday, a 15-year-old Delano girl driving a 2015 GMC Acadia changed lanes on westbound Highway 55 in Buffalo and struck a 1999 Ford Escort driven by Sikkila in the lane beside her.

The Ford went off the road and rolled. Sikkila died of his injuries about an hour later.

A 46-year-old Independence woman was also in the Acadia, along with 13-year-old and 16-year-old boys from Independence, according to information from the state patrol. No one else was injured in the crash.

---

Central Minnesota man seriously hurt in tree-cutting accident

WILLMAR, Minn. — A 29-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a tree-cutting accident in rural Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the man was cutting down the tree when it fell and struck him. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of 150th Avenue Northwest.

Ambulance and first responder personnel treated the victim at the scene. He was eventually airlifted by Life Link Air Ambulance with serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. The man was not identified.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Willmar Ambulance, Sunburg Ambulance, Pennock First Responders and Pennock Fire Department.