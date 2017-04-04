Making car repairs EZ

Zeimet recently approached the owner of MR Auto in Farmington, where he had worked for nearly two years, and worked out a deal to buy the business. He officially took over the shop at 321 Elm St., which is just a block from his home, on March 23. On Friday a large sign went up showcasing the shop’s new name, EZ Auto Repair.

“Having a history at MR Auto and with his customers and living in Farmington my whole life, it felt like a good fit and good timing. I’ve been doing a lot of work at my house on the side the last couple of years, so I’ve kind of built up my customer base already,” Zeimet said. “And I’d like to think I can retain a lot of customers based on my past experience as a mechanic here.”

Since graduating from Farmington High School in 2004, he has spent over 10 years in two stints at Tires Plus. He spent two years at MR Auto and another two years at a shop in Rosemount before returning to Tires Plus as a lead mechanic the last two years.

He is Automotive Service Excellence certified and has gone through additional training over the years.

“When I first started I was just changing oil and changing tires and slowly I did more and more mechanical work,” Zeimet said. “The cars that I’ve had I’ve always liked to tinker with and upgrade and add to them. I guess I’ve been doing it so long I hated to see the man make all the money when I was the one doing all the work.”

Zeimet said he hopes his initials will match the way his new business makes his customers feel about their car repairs: easy. He plans to offer competitive, low-cost, high-quality repairs in a timely manner.

“I like to have a good turnaround and provide friendly service,” he said. “We have a small shop, so we don’t want to keep cars in here for a long time.”

EZ Auto Repair is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The shop works on all makes and models of vehicles and provides just about any services or repairs.

“Everything short of rebuilding a transmission,” Zeimet said. “I don’t rebuild them, but I can install them. If something breaks, I’ll fix it.”