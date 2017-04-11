Rosemount Applebee's closing April 14

“We have been very grateful for all of your patronage for the 12 years we have been a part of the Rosemount community,” the message stated. “Come join us this week and help us go out with a bang!”

Rosemount Applebee’s manager Opal Guille said the decision was made after the building’s lease recently increased.

“The lease for this building is extremely high, one of the highest of any Applebee’s properties we lease” Guille said. “Financially, it’s not a good property for us anymore, unfortunately.”

Rosemount Applebee’s employees were given the opportunity to take new positions at any other metro area location. Guille, who was manager in Rosemount for nearly five years, is one of several employees who will move to the Inver Grove Heights location. Others will take positions in Hastings, Lakeville and Apple Valley.

“I’m proud of the way Applebee's handled this and took care of their employees,” Guille said.

Guille said she had a great experience managing the Rosemount location and will miss the people.

“This was a wonderful experience for me. I valued every day I came to work. I made a lot of connections and met a lot of people. It’s very heartbreaking,” she said. “The store worked really hard. Everybody worked really hard. It’s a tough place to be in right now. We’re going to miss Rosemount. This is my home and it’s home to a lot of people.”