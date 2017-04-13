They could be fraudulent.

"As an officer who works at the Xcel Energy Center for events, I see people coming in who have fallen victim to these fake tickets," said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman, on Wednesday, April 12. "One moment they think they are getting in to see the big game and the next moment they realize they are out hundreds of dollars. The big message here is buyer beware."

In come cases, fans are sold one legitimate ticket and then numerous copies of the same ticket.

That means one fan in a group gets in, but the others have "a piece of paper that is worthless," Ernster said.

The Wild's ticket takers didn't receive any fraudulent tickets for Wednesday's game, but they expect they could see some as the playoffs go on, said Maria Troje, Wild vice president of fan relations.

"As we win more, we will could see more and more fraudulent tickets because the number of tickets available to sell are few and far between since season ticket holders bought most of the tickets for home playoff games," Troje said.

Fans can ensure that their tickets are legitimate by buying them from the Wild or Ticketmaster websites, the NHL ticket exchange or the Xcel Energy box office, Troje said.

People can sign up at www.nhl.com/wild/tickets/gameday-tickets to be notified when last-minute tickets become available.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.