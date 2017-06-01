The Farmington Fire Department responded at 7:24 p.m. to the single family home at 4726 198th St. W., just south of 195th Street and east of Akin Road in Farmington. The volunteer team arrived on scene at 7:28 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m., according to Farmington Fire Chief Jim Larsen.

"Some quick-thinking neighbors with a garden hose kept this fire at bay," Larsen said.

Rosemount Fire Department was alerted but assistance was cancelled.

Early loss estimates come in around $2,500, Larsen said.

"The fire burned the garage and garage door, and they were lucky the neighbors pulled up because the gasoline and propane could have ignited and potentially could have been explosive," Larsen said.

The fire department recommends against cooking of any type in a garage or too close to a dwelling on a deck or patio.

"You should not be cooking in your garage or within 15 feet of a building and 15 feet away from combustible materials," Larsen said.

The turkey fryer set in the garage was near big pots of oil, three propane tanks and four gasoline containers, the chief said.

To ensure public safety and prevent fires associated with grilling or cooking food outdoors, Larsen recommends residents drag grills or fryers into the driveway and away from a building or patio.

"Flaring up can happen with latent grease and animal fats associated with cooking, flare ups can happen due to moisture, and flare ups can happen with frozen products being dripped into all that, in addition to improper preparation in cooking," Larsen said.