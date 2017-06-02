Homemade lamp may have caused townhome fire in Farmington

A neighbor barbecuing nearby noticed smoking coming from an upstairs window, according to Farmington Fire Chief Jim Larsen.

Twenty-four Farmington Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene at 3:42 p.m. Rosemount Fire assisted with seven firefighters and six Lakeville firefighters responded. A Lakeville fire ladder truck and a Rosemount engine were also on site.

A rought damage estimate was $50,000, Larsen said.

Larsen believes the fire investigation will find the fire origin to be a homemade lamp.

"Appliances must be rated by Underwriters Laboratories and this is important when looking for home appliances and home furnishings because they are tested and certified by an independent party that they are safe," Larsen said.

The fire was extinguished by 4 p.m.

The townhome fire was limited to the second floor, although the first floor sustained water damage. The home is inhabitable, Larsen said.

The townhome's residents showed up 40 minutes after the fire. Red Cross was given as a resource if they needed assistance. It is unknown if the residents have rental insurance.

"Since we practice doing this, the neighbors said they can't believe how quick the fire was put out," Larsen said.