Minn. DNR fee increases take effect July 1

The cost of fishing and hunting licenses, including deer licenses, won't increase until 2018.

One-day state park vehicle permits will increase by $2, from $5 to $7, and year-round vehicle permits will increase $10, from $25 to $35. These fees have not changed in more than a decade, and the increases were needed to continue to provide a high level of facilities and services, the DNR said.

Also effective July 1, the fee to register ATVs and snowmobiles will increase, and a $15 license will be required for ice shelters that do not collapse, fold or disassemble.

Effective with the 2018 license year, the cost for some fishing and hunting licenses will rise. The cost of a resident fishing license will increase $3, from $22 to $25, and a resident deer license will increase $4, from $30 to $34.

The increases won't build fish and wildlife programs but do ensure that fish stocking will not be reduced, deer management and research will continue at current levels and nuisance wildlife and wildlife damage complaints will be answered in a timely manner.