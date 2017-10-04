Here's how much money Minn. candidates have received from gun rights lobbyists
Pictured below is a representation of how much money Minnesota's political candidates have received from gun rights lobbyists in the previous two election cycles.
The numbers provided are based on data released by the Federal Election Commission on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017:
Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN) is the only politician to have received funds from gun lobbyists for the upcoming 2018 election cycle.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Peterson has received $4,000 as of Oct. 4, 2017.