The town is facing extreme personal and property loss from Hurricane Harvey as it was literally torn apart by high winds and devastating flooding.

"We thought we need to do something as a community and involve the other churches, and it started from there and we thought what if we could get a whole community together," said the Rev. Karen Evenson, pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington.

Shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit, Evenson and Andy Herzberg, pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Farmington, were talking about engaging all Farmington churches in a community-wide relief effort.

That is how the Drop in the Bucket campaign made its first ripple.

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson contacted Port Aransas and talked with civic leaders. Larson said Port Aransas families will need to dig deep to begin to move forward and rebuild their lives after total loss of security, property, schools and work and their hometown community.

All Farmington residents, faith leaders, schools and the business community are uniting in the Drop in the Bucket campaign effort to personally deliver cleaning supplies to the Texas community.

"This has, I think, ignited a little more connection between the pastors and the community to try to get us all back to talking with each other and realizing we are nice people," Herzberg said.

"All churches were invited and we wanted to make sure we went beyond the churches and involved the greater community," Evenson added.

Riptide of generosity

The ripple continued when Herzberg contacted his close friend Grant Beyl from Thrivent Financial in Farmington. Thrivent Financial-Minnesota Valley Associates in Farmington donated $10,000 for the Drop in the Bucket hurricane recovery initiative.

"He (Grant Beyl) gave seed money and he made a connection to a trucking company," Herzberg said.

Wayne Transport in Rosemount has agreed to donate a truck, a trailer and a driver who will drive down all the donations to Port Aransas by mid-November.

"We have been really excited to see everybody get on board with the project and we are excited to really help another Texas community that needs us," said Amy Flom, office manager with Thrivent in Farmington.

Soon Farmington's Pellicci Ace Hardware got involved by putting together buckets of cleaning supplies that will be delivered in the Drop in the Bucket campaign.

Amanda Stender, general manager with Pellicci Ace Hardware, is organizing this effort from the storefront. Stender said besides the Farmington Ace store, Ace Hardware stores in Eagan and Zumbrota are accepting donations.

The public can buy cleaning supplies for $25 that includes garbage bags, gloves, masks, paper towels, window cleaner and other cleaning supplies.

"At that point, it exploded and I said, 'We need to get everyone at the table,'" Herzberg added.

Farmington Public Schools have joined in the community effort and will fundraise through Oct. 17.

Farmington Elementary Principal Kim Bollesen said all five elementary schools are on board with the community outreach. Educator Jen Ventz informed students with a PowerPoint this week about the Drop in the Bucket campaign.

Riverview Elementary Principal Kim Grengs shared a parent story and photos from the hurricane with students. Schools will be fundraising this week in different ways like raising $1 to wear a favorite hat on Hat Day.

This can be a powerful way to teach students how to give back with spare change that may be a drop in the bucket, but together the pocket change can translate to support for a community more than a 1,000 miles away, Bollesen said.

Community campaign

"I think the premise of everything is that we wanted to reach out and we wanted to reach out as a community, and we wanted the community to be able to come together," Evenson said.

Josh Solinger, president of Farmington Business Association, said he has already seen a lot of generosity. As the business-to-business sales representative at Ace Hardware, Solinger said, "I would expect us to hit 100 buckets easily" from the 77 FBA members.

Besides cleaning supplies, residents need simple living supplies like paper plates, silverware, bedding, toasters and coffee pots, Larson said.

Cheryline Elliott, owner of Dollar & Up in Tamarack Ridge Center in Farmington, sells discounted paper products, toiletries and cleaning supplies. She hopes local resident will come to purchase those items to fill the truck. Orders can be placed online at the Farmington store at www.dollar-and-up.com.

"I think it is an awesome idea because we need more charity and more love, and you never know when you might be in need yourself," Elliott said.

Residents can call Pellicci Ace Hardware in Farmington to donate on the phone, make a donation at the store or at a local church. Other paper products can be dropped off at City Hall and Farmington police headquarters off Pilot Knob Road.

"We all are putting in a lot of work because it is good cause," Larson said. "I can't image going through what these people are going through because in Minnesota if we get a bad snowstorm, we shovel ourselves out in a day or two."

The timeline for the Drop in the Bucket truck to leave Farmington is around Nov. 15.

"It depends on how fast we can fill the truck," Larson said.

Herzberg has been impressed by the community effort.

"I think one of the kind of neat things we have seen is how the mayor, the churches, and the businesses are all doing what they do best to keep this project going," he said.

Describing the mercy arms of the churches, Herzberg added: "This is what it looks like to be a Christian — we reach out with mercy and we are getting the word out there."