Conrad began playing ball when he was a toddler with his father as a coach. He began acting at 8 years old when he earned a leading role as Charlie in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at Lakeville Area Arts Center. His mother Jennifer even played a small supporting role in that first play. He's already been an actor and singer in 40 plays and was in a recent movie.

"One way at baseball, one way at school and when I go out on stage I can play a different character and have a different personality with a different accent, and you can express yourself through your material," Conrad said. "You can go to school and someone can say, 'You are annoying,' and you go on the stage and then people say, 'Wow! That was incredible."

'The Abominables'

Conrad is now acting in the world-premiere production and Minnesota's first hockey musical, "The Abominables," playing through this weekend at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis under the direction of Steve Cosson.

Performing on roller blades in the hockey musical, Conrad is having fun performing as an understudy in a supporting lead role.

"I like this show because there are not very many athletic, theater types of roles, and I like how I can show up in jeans and my Jordan 1 shoes for the auditions," said Conrad, who plays a few characters in the play.

There are not many theater roles that can combine his love for theater with sports.

Conrad's mother said her son has grown so much in theater and now he serves as a mentor to younger children interested in theater.

"Hunter has always been an outgoing person and not a shy person and helpful in life, but I have seen him become such a role model with younger kids and younger actors in other theater companies that he has worked and the kids just look up to him," Jennifer said. "I think he learns a lot of that from the Children's Theatre ways because the adult actors treat student actors with the same amount of respect, and then he brings that back to his daily life in baseball or with others."

"The Abominables" tells the story of a boy named Mitch who is trying out for the hockey team and a Yeti takes his spot on the team. The production is extra special for Conrad to be a part of because the music and lyrics were composed and written by Micheal Friedman, who died a week before the show's opening in September.

"They dedicated this show to him because he never got to see the final production," Conrad said.

Farmington High theater

Busy juggling another play, Conrad is now rehearsing to play a lead role in Disney's "Beauty & the Beast" musical produced by Farmington High School in November. Conrad looks forward to playing the villain alongside his high school theater friends.

"I will be playing Gaston, who tries to kill the beast, and I like it because it is a very contradictory role because Gaston is very smooth with the ladies, and he is one way with the ladies, he is one way around Belle and another way around his friends," he said.

Last fall Conrad played the scarecrow character in Farmington High School's production of "The Wiz."

Last year he earned an award for outstanding performance in a leading role from the Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education program along with his friend and fellow thespian, Ileri Okikiolu, who played Dorothy in "The Wiz."

Spotlight Education engages Minnesota high school students in the performing arts as the flagship education program of the Trust.

"I am try to get into movie acting, and I did a Netflix movie called 'I Am Not a Serial Killer' where I played a kid obsessed with death and the dark side where I was a bully," Conrad said. As an extra role in the Minneapolis-filmed movie, Conrad may now be hooked to pursue a theater and film career.

"They did 60 shots of one scene and it was so cool, and I know I want to be involved in it in some way," Conrad said.

Working hard on stage and on the field, he hopes he will earn a scholarship for baseball or theater but does not want to choose right now.

"I have two passions with theater and baseball," he said.