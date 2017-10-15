Farmington Rotary Club recognizes students of the month

The students received their awards at the club's Oct. 5 meeting.

Tutewohl is a member of Youth Teaching Youth, Peers 4 Peers, Link Crew, Service Learning and National Honor Society at FHS. She grew up in a house where giving back was an emphasis. Each year, family members decide as a group what they will do to help others. Tutewohl has volunteered several years for Spare Key, an organization that helps families pay their rent while their children are hospitalized. She is also involved in Special Olympics.

"Being is a leader is something I like to take pride in and I love that I can be someone who others look up to," Tutewohl said.

Hutchinson and Toutges took a leadership role at Boeckman by organizing the creation of an outdoor learning space at the school. They said they were tired of being confined to classrooms and wanted to get fresh air while they worked.

Every month during the school year Farmington Rotary recognizes Farmington students who exemplify Rotary International's motto, Service Above Self.