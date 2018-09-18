Environmental review of Dakota Aggregate
Empire Township invites the public to review the Environmental Assessment Worksheet regarding the proposed Dakota aggregate mine expansion located at 19379 Clayton Ave., Empire Township. The project will expand the mine to a total of 127.4 acres, which includes the active mining area. The mining operations are expected to be completed in 2024.
Copies of the EAW, which document the purpose and need for the project, along with the anticipated social, economic and environmental impacts, are available for the public beginning during regular business hours at the following locations:
- Farmington Library, 508 Third St.
- Minneapolis Public Library, Environmental Conservation Library, Government Docs., second floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
Written comments will be accepted until Oct. 19. Comments should be submitted to Kathy Krippner, Township Clerk, 3385 197th St. W., Farmington, MN 55024, 651-463-4494, or info@co.carver.mn.us.