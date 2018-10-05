Dakota County property taxes due Oct. 15

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dakota County Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul

According to state law, the county will assess a penalty for late payments. The penalty depends on the tax amount, property classification and when the payment is made. Penalties are listed on the back of property tax statements that were sent to residents earlier this year.

For more information, call the Dakota County Property Information line at 651-438-4576 or vist the county website.