Parking lot and sidewalk workshop planned for Nov. 9

Facility maintenance staff and snow and ice removal contractors are invited to learn sensible salting practices to save money, protect lakes and rivers, and keep parking lots and sidewalks safe at a free Parking Lot and Sidewalk Maintenance Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. The workshop will be at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.