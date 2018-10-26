Parking lot and sidewalk workshop planned for Nov. 9
Facility maintenance staff and snow and ice removal contractors are invited to learn sensible salting practices to save money, protect lakes and rivers, and keep parking lots and sidewalks safe at a free Parking Lot and Sidewalk Maintenance Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. The workshop will be at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.
Workshop attendees may attain Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Level 1 Certification in snow and ice control best practices.
Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Nov. 1. Register by email at environ@co.dakota.mn.us or call 952-891-7000.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “ice removal workshop.”