Learn how apprenticeships can help your business

Participants will hear firsthand how local employers are implementing registered apprenticeships and how it is impacting their efforts to recruit, train and retain top talent. They will also hear from a panel of employers including Ardent Mills, HealthPartners, Cement Masons Local 633, Metro Transit, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and Machinist Union Local 77.

The event is geared toward employers but open to anyone. For more information and to RSVP, contact Amber Higgins at amber.higgins@co.dakota.mn.us or 651-554-6875.