Slow-speed rollover in downtown Farmington

According to the police report, Edward Langan of Lakeville told police he was traveling about 20 miles per hour north on Fifth Street approaching the intersection of Main Street when he saw another vehicle approaching at the same time.

Jordan Anderson of Farmington was traveling west on Main Street. Witnesses told police she was going about 25 miles per hour. Langan's vehicle collided with the rear driver's side of Anderson's vehicle, causing her vehicle to spin and roll onto its roof.

A child in a rear facing safety seat in Anderson's vehicle was removed by a good Samaritan. Anderson was pinned in the vehicle and had to be assisted out by the rescue team. Both were treated by medics on the scene, but declined transport.