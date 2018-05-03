Firefighters can't save Farmington home Monday

The house fire took place in the 20,000 block of English Avenue located off Pilot Knob Road.

The three occupants evacuated and there were no injuries, authorities said.

Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said a call came in from a neighbor at 9:16 p.m. The person reported flames coming from the rear of the two-story walkout home.

"The house is a complete loss and the fire does not look suspicious," Elvestad said.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

When the first fire unit arrived, the house was engulfed, Elvestad said. The second unit arrived one minute later.

Neighbors congregated on the street to watch as more than an estimated 30 firefighters fought the fire. Farmington was assisted with mutual aid from Lakeville Fire Department until after 2 a.m.

"The back of the house and on the deck was fully engulfed upon our arrival and the flames were through the roof," Elvestad said. "We were on the scene very quick and we were starting to protect the exposure from the south that sustained damage from the fire."

A neighboring home on the south side sustained damage to the roof, siding and a window, Elvestad said. That home is still habitable.

The displaced family was able to secure housing in a hotel overnight until the insurance companies can locate accommodations, Elvestad said.

The home's smoke detectors were working but the neighbors noticed the exterior fire prior to the detectors going off.

"The winds did not appear to hinder the fire suppression operation," Elvestad said.

Proud that engines and volunteer firefighters were on the scene within four minutes, Elvestad said the response time was excellent even though it was unfortunate that the house was a total loss.

Farmington Police and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The house fire investigation will continue in the weeks ahead, Elvestad said, who also acts as the city's fire marshal.