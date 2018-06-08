Farmington teens OK after ATV crash

The boy was driving an ATV with a 15-year old passenger Sunday, June 3, when they lost control in a water hole and flipped the vehicle on top of themselves on private property near Boy River, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities moved the ATV off the driver but were unable to save his life. The passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Boy River is about 50 miles southeast of Bemidji.

And on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said, a 22-year-old in a pickup truck collided with an ATV on County Road 52 in Slater Township in rural Remer, Minn. The ATV’s 14-year old driver suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The ATV’s 13-year old passenger was treated and released at the scene. Both the driver and passenger were from Farmington, Minn.

The 22-year old pickup driver from Boy River was arrested on pending DUI and other charges.