Updated: Drowning victim located in Ravenna Township

The body was identified as that of 30-year-old Maung Ngae of St. Paul, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that authorities began searching for the drowning victim around 9 p.m. Monday. The body was recovered just before 2 a.m. on the morning of July 24.

A witness told responding officers that an adult male victim was attempting to swim across the river, but the fast-moving current swept him downstream. The victim began to struggle and eventually went underwater.

The victim was found using sonar and recovered by the Sheriff’s Office dive team.

“Our sympathy to the victim's family and all impacted by the incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The office was assisted by the Hastings Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.

Updated 7/24/28