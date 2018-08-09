Patricia Ann Otte, 74, of Randolph, Minnesota, died in the crash and Thomas Lynn Otte, 63, of Randolph, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries, according to a State Patrol incident report.

A Chrysler 200 Touring travelling southbound on Highway 316 crossed into Highway 61 and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Highway 61 around 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, the report states. The Chrysler then struck a Cadillac SRX in the southbound lanes of Highway 61.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Heather Marie Miller-Nellermoe, 44, of Hastings, was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries, according to the report. A passenger, Aaron John Schultz, 45, of Hastings, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver and passenger in the Cadillac, both from Arizona, were not injured.

Goodhue and Dakota county sheriff's offices, Hastings fire and ambulance, Red Wing fire and ambulance, Miesville fire, North Memorial Air Care and Mayo One responded to the scene.

