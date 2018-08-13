Search
    Swing set collapses, killing Zumbrota child

    By Steve Gardiner on Aug 13, 2018 at 2:28 p.m.

    A 4-year-old child was fatally injured in Zumbrota Monday morning, Aug. 13, according to Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick J. Callahan.

    The child was playing on a swing set when it collapsed on top of the child, Callahan reported.

    The Zumbrota Police Department, the Zumbrota Area ambulance Service and North Air Care all responded to the scene in the city of Zumbrota. Lifesaving efforts were not successful.

    The incident is under investigation with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

    The name of the child has not been released.

    Steve Gardiner

    Steve Gardiner taught high school English and journalism for 38 years in Montana and Wyoming.  He started working at the Republican Eagle in May 2018.  He focuses on features and outdoor stories.  

    sgardiner@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7872
