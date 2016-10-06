Hy-Vee purchases three plots in Vermillion River Crossings

The city of Farmington has confirmed that Hy-Vee Inc. has purchased three plots of land in the Vermillion River Crossings development for $2.8 million.

“This was a big step,” said Adam Kienberger, community development director for the city of Farmington. “They do now officially own the three parcels.”

Two days after the Farmington City Council approved the preliminary site plan, Hy-Vee purchased the property from Dougherty Markets of Minneapolis.

Finance and Commerce, a Minnesota business publication posted the news on Thursday, Oct. 5, which was picked up by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Their article was posted on Twitter by City Administrator David McKnight, who said the announcement was “Great news!”

Hy-Vee has opened five Twin Cities stores and has at least nine more coming, the Journal reported.

The city found out third hand because they are not party to the real estate transaction. Now that the land has been purchased, the city awaits Hy-Vee’s final site plan and building permits.

The proposed 57,000-square-foot supermarket, gas station, convenience store and coffee shop would be located on the south side of Highway 50, just west of the current McDonald's restaurant.

Hy-Vee representatives did not immediately return calls for comment.