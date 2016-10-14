"There are other interests we can't talk about right now," he said. "Hopefully the Vermillion River Crossings will be sold out soon."

He did not elaborate on his comments at a candidate forum hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce , and city staff had nothing more to add.

"Unfortunately we don't have any submittals by interested parties for the other lots at this time," said Adam Kienberger, community development director. "While there continues to be a lot of dialogue and interest, nothing is official at this point.".

Kienberger had hinted about another possible buyer at a Sept. 19 city council meeting.

On the east side of Dushane Parkway (the road that runs north and south through the development) is plot of land titled Lot 1 Block 3.

At the meeting, Kienberger said an unknown party was interested in purchasing that lot. The developer had requested the assessment be reduced from $57,833 to $42,833, which would be paid at closing by the developer.

The council approved the reduction and directed staff to use an internal loan to pay the $15,000 difference.

Hy-Vee recently bought three lots in the development and plans to build a 57,000 square foot supermarket, gas station, convenience store and coffee shop within the next three years.