A new look for the department? Possibly.

The squad car was designed and produced by Adam Kurth and his team at BlackFire Creative on Elm Street partly for a 3M contest, and partly as a gift to show community support to the Farmington Police Department.

BlackFire specializes in vehicle wraps, signs, banners, branding and also has designed a few vehicles for Rosemount's finest. The new Cakery sign for the Farmington bakery is another example of their work.

Brian Lindquist, Farmington's police chief, is thrilled with the new look, even if he was hesitant at first.

He said as a paramilitary man, he likes everything in his unit to look uniform. When Kurth approached him about the idea, Lindquist envisioned a wild wrap that might undermine the serious tone of the police force.

But, after he saw a few of BlackFire's designs, (and, Kurth joked, "about 19 revisions later") he changed his mind.

"They do impressive work," Lindquist said. "It's a badge of honor to have a nice looking squad car. It's a representation of our city."

Kurth, a Navy reserve sailor, bought the long rectangular cement block building behind the downtown Subway restaurant in June 2010. At that time, his company was called AK Performance Graphics and he had just relocated from a smaller space in Lakeville. He bought the former city garage and spent the next few years sheetrocking, repairing cracks, building office space, laying a new floor and installing lighting necessary for the detail work he and his crew do.

He and his wife Naomi live in Lakeville with their two daughters. They attend Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Lakeville, which has also benefited from his sign-making skills.

As his clientele began to move from local businesses to Fortune Global 500 clients, he rebranded the company in 2015, changing the name to BlackFire Creative, a word picture of his love of all things tactical, energetic and creative, he said.

Making a vinyl wrap starts with a computer design. Once the client is happy with the concept, the BlackFire crew prints it out on a 54-inch wide format printer. Depending on how complicated the design is, it can be printed in one long sheet, or in pieces, as the police car's badge emblem was. The vinyl has an adhesive back, like a sticker, that is put onto the item and smoothed out with a handheld scraping tool. A heating tool, that looks similar to a hair dryer, can soften the vinyl, making it pliable to wrap around curves, like the bumper of a squad car.

Much of the materials he uses to make wraps come from Minnesota-based 3M. When 3M held a worldwide contest earlier this year to showcase its new premium wrap materials, Kurth decided to enter BlackFire. About that time, news coverage of police shootings had affected the morale of all officers and Kurth wanted to show his support for the boys in blue.

So, he decided to use the new vinyls on a squad car for the contest. Normally a $5,000 project, Kurth only charged the city $1,200.

Unfortunately, the car was not completed in time to enter the contest, but Kurth said they have submitted the work to 3M for use in catalogs to advertise the product.

Lindquist said he would love for Kurth to outfit his whole fleet, but, due to budget constraints, he'll have to settle for getting only the new squad cars designed as the old cars get cycled out.

Even so, there will never be another one quite like this car, Kurth said, because this one was designed to meet the parameters of the 3M contest to show off the brushed steel vinyl, matte, semi and gloss products.

The project has gotten him thinking about reaching out to other departments.

"We're trying to redefine the standard of what a squad car should look like," he said. "This is a way for us to show we stand with the police department."