Summit Orthopedics has assumed operations of Mankato Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic's office in Faribault and will now oversee operations in Farmington, Lakeville, and Northfield, the company announced Thursday.

Orthopedic services at the Farmington clinic are currently provided by doctors from Mankato OFC. Summit Orthopedics, a Woodbury-based orthopedics provider, will assume full operations in Faribault and all three satellite offices beginning in January 2017.

"Summit Orthopedics is committed to providing high quality orthopedic care, and the transition of care to Summit should be seamless for patients who rely on these physicians for care," said Jamison Young, Summit Orthopedics chief operating officer.

Five of the current OFC surgeons, as well as the entire medical and support staff from the Faribault clinic, will become Summit employees at the beginning of the year. Drs. Hans Bengtson, Clint Muench, Bob Shepley, Eric Stroemer, and Brad Wille, as well as the teams that support them, will continue seeing patients at all three sites, the company announced.

Patients will also be able to access Summit's new Eagan facility, which will provide an outpatient ambulatory surgery center, as well as extended access to more advanced surgical procedures. The new facility will open in spring 2017.