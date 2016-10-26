On Saturday, Oct. 29, he'll realize that dream when he opens Las Enchiladas at 18500 Pilot Knob Road and lets the public into his kitchen to sample the fruits of his experience.

Originally from Mexico City, Garcia, 43, lives in Eagan with his wife Blanca, his sons Edgar, 22, and Brandon, 18, and his daughter Abril, 8.

He learned to cook to help his mother after his father died and she was left to raise seven children.

"It is easy for me," he said. "It's a passion."

His sons say he's always experimenting in the kitchen and comes up with some very tasty recipes.

"He loves doing the salsa," Brandon said. "He manages to make a new salsa every time."

He specializes in fresh salsas and plans to make two or three different kinds every day, mixing mangoes or strawberries with the usual tomatoes and onions or using different herbs.

His menu covers the typical Mexican fare with a few special touches, such as the four enchilada recipes for which the restaurant is named.

Enchiladas Verdes have corn tortillas bathed in a tomatillo salsa stewed with jalapenos, cilantro, chicken, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.

Enchiladas Suizas has a combination of tomatoes, sour cream, casserole jalapenos, lettuce, ham or chicken, melted cheese and avocado.

Enchiladas de Mole has sour cream, cheese and chicken smothered in Mexico's traditional gravy (which has chocolate in it) and the flavors of different oven roasted peppers.

Enchiladas Leoneras contains guajillo pepper salsa with diced potatoes, carrots, chorizo (spicy pork) covered with sour cream, lettuce and queso fresco.

The family has redecorated the old Taco Andale restaurant, painting the walls a warm terracotta and adding seven large framed scenic art pieces brought in from Mexico.

"We want people to feel like they're at home with the benefit of not having to cook," said the younger Edgar.

Garcia said he'll start small, but hopes to add a breakfast menu, a liquor license and possibly delivery options.

The restaurant seats about 40. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

"I hope it is something people are looking for," he said.