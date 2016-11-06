Competing in CrossFit for a good cause

Teams of two will compete to see who can complete a "functional fitness" workout in the fastest time. The workout includes everything from basic deadlifts, squats and pushups to more advanced Olympic-style lifts, explained CrossFit Calypso owner Max Dennis.

Although CrossFit practitioners are probably fitter than the average person, spectators shouldn't expect to see the kinds of feats of strength that have become common in coverage of CrossFit competitions on stations like ESPN.

"These are just normal people having fun and testing their fitness," said Dennis.

Since opening in January 2014, CrossFit Calypso has grown to include 90 members in the area. All teams in the competition will be comprised of gym members and divided by level and gender.

In addition to being a fun event designed to showcase what CrossFit is about, all proceeds from the event will benefit the United Heroes League, an organization that helps provide kids of military families every opportunity to play sports by helping pay for equipment, fees, and other costs.

The idea for the fundraising competition came from one of the gym's members, Chris Blauert, who is also one of the co-founders of UHL.

The non-profit organization got its start in Minnesota in 2009 focusing on getting hockey equipment to military families, but has since grown to assist people across the United States that participate in a range of sports, Blauert said.

The group partners with major sports teams and organizations to provide tickets to games, grants for camps and training opportunities, and equipment to kids and military members overseas.

However, all money raised at Calypso Cup will stay local, assisting military families in Farmington, Apple Valley and Northfield.

"We have fundraisers all over the country, so now we try to keep money local — money raised here is allocated here," Blauert said.

The event is free to attend and will include a silent auction with donated items and sports memorabilia.

Dennis said the Minnesota National Guard will also be there with a Humvee and gear for kids and families to try on.

There will be chili and burgers provided by Bourbon Butcher, opening soon in Farmington, and drinks for sale. All money from concessions and the silent auction will go to the UHL.

The United Heroes League Calypso Cup is Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CrossFit Calypso, 21210 Eaton Ave. Suite B in Farmington.