"We're going to try to improve the aesthetics of that building," he said.

The Economic Development Authority, a board comprised of two city council members, two school board members and three residents, is offering a $2,500 matching grant to business owners within the downtown district who want to make exterior improvements.

"We've already had several parties express interest in taking advantage of this program," said Adam Kienberger, community development director. Top Notch Properties was the first to complete an application.

As part of the Downtown Redevelopment Plan, business owners are encouraged to improve their building's front and back curb appeal through facade enhancements such as awnings, paint, tuck pointing, exterior lighting, decorative signage, windows, doors, gutters and accessibility improvements.

Ruud said he's hoping to remove lower sheeting to expose the brick, bead blast the glue off the brick, tuck point, replace the south awning, and repair or replace the entry door to 405 Third St. by the end of January.

If interested, a business owner would need to fill out an application. A city employee would then come out to inspect the business. The property owner would submit plans, which would need to be approved by the EDA.

Payment will be made only after all work has been completed and inspected by a city building official and project coordinator.

The EDA will have a $20,000 fund balance annually. Grants will be made in the amount of $2,500 each and a one-to-one match is required by the applicant.

For more information, go online to bit.ly/2gB9sXp.