Bourbon Butcher officially opens Dec. 7

They will compete to raise money from 6-10 p.m. for Toys for Town, the charity of choice for the police department, and to buy more AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) for the fire department.

"They're going to go head to head," Donatell said. "It's cash only with a minimum $5 donation per beer."

Police Chief Brian Lindquist got the trash talk going. He said he wants Fire Chief Jim Larsen to tell him, "What's it like to come in second place?"

Donatell said he'd be donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the winning charity.

Bourbon Butcher's official opening day is Dec. 7, and Donatell's got a little surprise for residents. In an ambitious move, he decided to lease the empty space next door to his restaurant, much like he did in Eagan, where he opened a speakeasy bar only accessible through the Burgers and Bottles restaurant.

He had been borrowing the space for storage during the Bourbon Butcher's reconstruction. In two weeks' time, he and his staff turned the space into a retro style arcade with a gas fireplace, couches, foosball table and pool table.

He calls it "Throwback Arcade" and it is only accessible from Bourbon Butcher.

"You'll have to know it's there," he said. "There won't be a sign out front."

The arcade has games from the 1980s, such as Ms. Pacman, Mario Bros, Asteroids, Off Road and two pinball games — Spiderman and ACDC. It also has four skeeball lanes.

For details, find Bourbon Butcher on Facebook.