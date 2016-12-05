Dazzle Days canceled for 2016 as organizers regroup

"The biggest thing is that we want to start working with the city of Farmington in a collaborative way to make it an event the community can be proud of," said FBA President Chris Kulus. "We want to help build family traditions, not just have it be a thrown together event."

In order to make improvements to the event, including finding a more suitable location in downtown Farmington, the FBA Board decided it made sense to cancel for this year.

After a meeting with the city of Farmington this week, Kulus said the groups are considering a couple of new locations for 2017 — in front of city hall or at the corner of Third Street and Oak Street. The location at Third and Oak is appealing because it would provide a chance to light up many of the downtown businesses of Farmington, Kulus said.

The FBA currently has 75 members, but Kulus said the organization needs to do more work to engage with and gather ideas from younger business owners in the community.

"In Farmington, we're the youngest city in Dakota County," said Kulus. "It's probably important and smart to engage some of the young business owners and bring fresh ideas to events while still maintaining traditions."

This fall, members of the FBA Board have worked to revamp the organization's website, www.farmingtonbusinessassociation.com. The new site is designed to bring exposure to as many businesses as possible in the city, including from the three main business locations — Highway 3, downtown, and along Pilot Knob Board.

"It was overdue that the website got a revamp," said Kulus. "It's more modern looking, and now we have a central spot for people and business owners to find out where members are located and such."

The FBA has a few initiatives planned for 2017, including the Farmington Community Expo in January, Easter Carnival in April, and a car show in July.

"We want to focus on bringing exposure to as many members as possible so people realize how much more there is to offer in Farmington," Kulus said.

For more information, visit the Farmington Business Association website at www.farmingtonbusinessassociation.com.