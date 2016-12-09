Live music is on the menu at Bourbon Butcher

But Bourbon Butcher is serving up something else that has been more difficult to find in Farmington in recent years: Live music, seven nights a week. While places like The Mug and BlueNose Coffee occasionally feature local artists, Bourbon Butcher has already filled its entire December and January schedule with a variety of Twin Cities musicians, including several from the south metro.

Owner and general manager Tony Donatell said it just makes sense to bring in local artists because they have a following in their communities.

"Live musicians bring in more people," he said. "It's just another draw. It's another reason to come here instead of to the restaurant down the street."

Donatell said many restaurants are hesitant to book live music because of the hefty price tag. He calculated that he will spend close to $90,000 on music over the course of the year, and said that number is too daunting for restaurants that are already struggling to pay their bills. But he said it is worth it if it brings in people who may not have chosen to patronize his restaurant otherwise.

"It makes you feel better about spending that money," he said.

Donatell has scheduled many of the musicians who perform regularly at his other restaurant, Volstead House Whiskey Bar & Speakeasy in Eagan. He books primarily solo, acoustic acts or duos, who he said fit the venue's atmosphere better than a full band would. So far the musicians have been stationed within the seating at the north end of the restaurant, but they also will have the option of playing outside on the patio during warmer weather.

Twin Cities musician Ken Valdez performed at Bourbon Butcher Tuesday night during the police chief vs. fire chief fundraiser and is scheduled to perform there every other Tuesday. He said there is great value in having live, local music and he is thrilled to have another venue to play south of the river. Like Donatell, he said live music is a win-win deal that benefits both the artists and the establishment.

"I believe there aren't many venues that cater to live music south of the river," Valdez said. "They are few and far between. Unfortunately, location seems to create a disconnect of sorts. This disconnect makes it imperative for both the artists and venues to work together to not only get quality acts into the establishments, but to also work hand in hand to promote and get patrons into the establishment as well. Music, live or recorded, does not work without an audience."

You can view Bourbon Butcher's weekly live music schedule on the restaurant's Facebook page. Bourbon Butcher's website is currently under construction, but eventually, the schedule will be posted there as well.

Editor's Note: Musician Ken Valdez is reporter Jennifer Steichen's brother-in-law.