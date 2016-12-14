"Everyone I talk to is so happy I'm here," Elliott said. She officially opened Dollar & Up Dec. 10.

Hers was the final store of ten to fill the center.

Owners Todd Glass and Blaine Eggum have been working since 2006 to lure businesses to the strip mall. When asked if he wanted to comment on the last decade, Glass joked, "Do you have a couple of days?"

When he and Eggum first started talking about developing the property, the current city council had discussed possibly putting a light at County Road 66 and Highway 3. That would have been a state project, and it never materialized.

"We were fairly new at development," Glass said. "We took too many people at their word."

Then, as the city began to focus on downtown development and developing the commercial area on Pilot Knob Road, he and Eggum began to feel left out. A plan to move the Farmington Liquor Store from Elm Street to Tamarack also fell through.

"We got the feeling that the whole idea of looking at Highway 3 as a development potential kind of fell by the wayside," Glass said.

Mayor Todd Larson said he never felt less of Highway 3 development. "The city is focused on economic development in the city as a whole," he said. "We are thrilled that the Tamarack mall is full."

Glass said without the lighted intersection they were unable to lure the big name chains. Instead, they tried to get Mom and Pop stores, which he said, is trickier because they need to be able to draw their own customer base.

Anytime Fitness did well with that. People already knew the brand and sought out the exercise business nearest to them. Farmers' Insurance, H&R Block and Thrivent Financial also were able to attract customers needing their services.

Family Chiropractic and Midwest Dental drew a different clientele needing health care services.

Papa Murphy's pizza also had name recognition, which helped. But bookending the strip with two anchor type stores that drew passing customers and built loyalty proved to be more difficult.

The first restaurant, Blonde's Tavern, didn't last.

Glass said that often happens. The first restaurant owner sinks all of his collateral into the hardware of the business and doesn't have much left for advertising, menu items or staff.

The next restaurant can build on the first restaurant's start, as Ground Round did, purchasing the hardware for half price and already having customers used to looking their direction for dining.

But the man who owned Ground Round was partners with the man who owned Dunn Bros. coffee on the other end of the mall. A contract dispute with Dunn Bros. resulted in a lawsuit that brought both businesses down.

Glass said when Ground Round closed, they had "half a dozen" restaurants wanting the space. They chose Bourbon Butcher because of owner Tony Donatell's focus on a good chef, good bartender and community participation. They also liked the fact that Donatell has already been successful as a restaurateur.

"Tony has seen all the pitfalls," Glass said. "He's a pretty sharp guy."

And now, with BlueNose Coffee replacing Dunn Bros. and the Dollar & Up settling in, Glass couldn't be happier.

"It's been a long time, but we feel we have a successful mix," he said. "Our investors have waited a long time."

Elliott welcomed shoppers into her store Tuesday with a cheerful "How ya doin'?"

A resident of North Minneapolis, the only other business she's run is a cleaning business called Angel Dusting and Sweeping.

Both of her sons are grown and gone, and when her husband died a year ago, she found herself with a lot of time on her hands.

When she learned she could use her 401K to start a business, she started doing research and liked the Dollar & Up pitch.

"Farmington is a lot different than North Minneapolis," she said. She doesn't have to worry as much about crime here and the people are friendly, she said. "It's much quieter."

Ninety percent of her products are one dollar, but there are a few that cost slightly more.

"I wanted to give people a choice," she said.

Customer Geri Klaus, 69, of Hampton, was thrilled to find a conveniently located dollar store. She stopped by after a visit to Anytime Fitness.

"I think it's wonderful," she said. "I'm impressed so far."

Elliott's store is open seven days a week. She will be giving gift cards to customers on Christmas Eve. The 25th customer gets a Cheesecake Factory gift card worth $25. The 50th gets a $50 dollar gift card to BlueNose Coffee Shop. The 75th gets a $75 gift card to Bourbon Butcher and the 100th customer on Christmas Eve gets a $100 gift card to Dollar & Up.