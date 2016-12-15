In Farmington, buy beer, support lower taxes

Fast-forward 100 years.

The 2015 Analysis of Municipal Liquor Store Operations by the state auditor, has Farmington ranked No. 21 in the state for municipal liquor store gross sales, making $4.6 million in sales with a net profit of $264,263, about 5.7 percent of sales.

Minnesota state statutes allow cities with a population of under 10,000 to operate a municipal liquor store, and continue operations even after their population increases.

The Liquor Control Act, passed in 1933 and revised in 1985 was supposed to be the compromise between no liquor and too much liquor. It can be sold, but it must be controlled.

One way municipalities have controlled liquor sales is to sell liquor themselves.

In fact, this is how it is explained on the city website, "Farmington municipal liquor stores are in business to control the sale and consumption of alcohol in the community with an efficient, professional retail service. Our goal is to responsibly serve the adult public following all federal and state laws including sales to minors, intoxicated persons, and for the purpose of resale."

Farmington opened its first store on Elm Street so long ago the city cannot settle on an exact date. It later opened a second store on Pilot Knob Road in 2004.

As long as municipal liquor stores stay profitable, as Farmington's have, they can be an asset to their cities. The Farmington liquor stories have contributed a little over half a million dollars since 2005 to funds like park improvement, the ice arena, the pool and the veteran's memorial.

If they are not profitable, they may end up costing taxpayers more when the city borrows from the general fund or raises taxes to cover the deficit, as Edina did last year when competitor Total Wine caused its sales to drop 15 percent a week, according to a Star Tribune report.

Farmington had a brush with the red ink in 2010 when its stores began performing so badly, making less than .04 percent profit, that the city discussed getting out of the liquor business.

But a new manager, Blair Peterson, with some fresh marketing ideas, and the formation of a liquor committee, started to turn things around.

"I came here after 16 years with Lakeville, who is No. 1," he said. "When I came in here, it was not what I expected."

Lakeville, which ranked No. 1 in the state for gross sales totalling $13.6 million, had a slightly lower net profit of sales at 5.6 percent than Farmington with 5.7 percent in 2015.

Peterson took what he had learned in Lakeville and turned the failing Farmington stores around. The biggest thing he had to change was how the stores were marketing themselves.

He said very few people knew that the store's profits could help buy things that the taxes didn't cover. Once he started advertising all of the good things the stores were doing for the community, people began to see their purchases as an investment.

"If we get out that message," he said, among other factors, "it all comes together to make a profitable establishment."

He started advertising the deals, such as seniors getting a 10 percent discount on wine and liquor not already on sale, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

"It's kind of foolish to have a promotion and not tell anybody about it," he said.

He also reorganized the store layout, grouping like wines and showcasing special items. The wine club, which costs $25 a year and offers 15 percent off all the wine and champagne not already on sale, already had been established, but was hardly publicized.

Peterson holds four wine tastings a year at Celts Irish Pub and Grill and has been averaging about 50 people per tasting, he said.

"It's a great opportunity to try different kinds of wines you may not try in the store," he said.

According to state statutes, if the municipal liquor store only offers off-sale items, no other business can operate a liquor store within that municipality, as is the case in Farmington. (Other stores who sell liquor, such as the grocery store, can only sell up to 3.2 percent alcohol content.)

The benefit of having the city monopolize off-sale liquor, is that any net profit made can stay in the community and can fill in the gaps that taxes can't cover.

For example, this year alone, the city's liquor fund contributed $36,301 to help with the Highway 3 road project, $10,000 to help the ice arena get a new Zamboni, $24,393 for two different cameras for the fire department, $25,125 toward a building inspections vehicle and $8,121 toward a new sound system for the ice arena.

As good as it sounds, Mayor Todd Larson still finds himself torn between wanting to promote private businesses and wanting to benefit from the liquor store profits.

"If I had to vote today for municipal liquor stores, I would vote no," he said. "But since it was already here and they're making such a positive influence on the community and on the city budget, I'm happy to support them. All of those are dollars we don't have to tax for, and I'm for keeping taxes lower."

Peterson said in his experience, municipal liquor stores are better than private stores for three reasons: "They care about the community, they give back to the community and they strictly follow the law," he said.