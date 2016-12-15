That includes clinics in Northfield, Lonsdale, Lakeville and Farmington, plus the Breast Care Center, Women's Health Center, Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic and the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Northfield and Lakeville.

Any appointments at these locations will be rescheduled. Schedules may shift for Hospice and Home Care patients.

Northfield Hospital, the Emergency Department, and Emergency Medical Services will remain open and in service.

Urgent Care in Lakeville will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. It will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 17 and open again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

If you have any questions, please call 507-646-1000, or call your local clinic if you have an appointment scheduled for after 3 p.m. on Friday.