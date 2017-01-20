Locating a clinic with open appointments is as easy as calling United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1) or by visiting www.mndental.org. Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office.

Local clinics that will be participating include Midwest Dental of Farmington, 20700 Chippendale Ave. Suite 10, and Park Dental of Farmington, 511 Elm St.

Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Dentists will be providing free exams, fillings and sealants. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages are also available at many locations to help with language barriers.

Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 65,000 young children and donated services valued at more than $17 million over the past 14 years to “Give Kids a Smile.”

To schedule an appointment or for more information about the Minnesota Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile,” visit www.mndental.org or www.facebook.com/gkasmn.