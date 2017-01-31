The newspaper staff took first place in General Reporting for weekly newspapers with a circulation of 1,501 to 2,500.

"This newspaper had the mix of news and enterprise that I like, and this one had dynamic sports coverage," the judge, a member of the North Carolina Press Association, noted. "There was a commitment to organized presentation of crime information and community events, the staples, plus a solid editorial/opinion page (a must)."

Sports Editor Matthew Steichen was also recognized with two individual photography awards.

Steichen took first place in Sports Photo taken during the 2016 girls basketball Section 3AAAA finals between Rosemount and Eastview, which ended the Irish's 16-13 season just short of the state tournament.

He took third place in Portrait and Personality Photo for a July 2016 photo of a Zumba class offered during Farmington's annual Relay for Life at Boeckman Middle School.

The 2015-2016 Better Newspaper Contest recognizes work completed between Sept. 1, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2016. The awards were handed out at a banquet on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Along with Steichen, the newspaper was represented by editor Kim Ukura, reporters Jennifer Steichen and Deanna Weniger, and former editor Nathan Hansen.