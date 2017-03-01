Keeping Farmington's pets looking their finest

"It's a lot like you are with your kids," Schwartzmiller said. "If your child's comfortable there, you're going to go. If your pet is comfortable, you're going to drive the extra 10 minutes."

And Schwartzmiller said Farmington has welcomed her with open arms. In fact, her business has picked up significantly since the move.

"The community here is really supportive," she said. "People that stop in will say, 'We really like to support our local businesses.'"

For Schwartzmiller, owning her own pet grooming business has been a dream come true. The former blackjack dealer and pit manager had her heart set on working with animals since she was a little girl.

"When people asked me what I wanted do when I grew up, it was be a veterinarian," she said. "I've always loved animals. All of the sudden, I just got to a point in my life where I decided I needed to do this or it's not going to happen ... Time is running out. I don't want to look back and say, 'I wonder what I could have done.'"

So, with the support of her family and friends, Schwartzmiller studied grooming through Animal Behavior College and apprenticed under an experienced groomer. Then she left her job at Treasure Island and opened KeePet Clean.

A basic groom at KeePet Clean includes a bath, nail trim, ear cleaning and plucking, tooth brushing, anal gland expression, and haircut. While dogs are her favorite animal to work with, Schwartzmiller also grooms cats, and even an occasional guinea pig. She once had a colleague's daughter enter two guinea pigs in a competition at the county fair. And though Schwartzmiller won't take credit for it, they went on to win the blue ribbon after she bathed them and combed out their matted fur.

Schwartzmiller said she is getting more and more knowledgeable about dogs as she goes, and she sometimes cannot even believe she gets to work with them for a living.

"This is never work for me," Schwartzmiller said. This is my passion. I just love being around dogs all the time. It's just who I am."

For more information or to make an appointment, call 612-412-5912 or visit www.keepetclean.com.