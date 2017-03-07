Spokesman Randy Sordice said the issues were wind related. Debris and tree branches are blown into wires, causing a short, he said. Crews have been dispatched.

Power was lost at some intersections near Farmington’s downtown, keeping the police busy.

Farmington Elementary students were let out early.

Power was off at Dodge and Boeckman middle schools and Riverview Elementary School as well, said Lori Jensen for the ISD 192 school district.