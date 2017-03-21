Imperial Family Chiropractic is here for your health

"Everybody we talked to said, 'Go do it. You're going to do it eventually. You might as well just do it right away,'" Agnew said.

So they did.

Imperial Family Chiropractic will open its doors for business March 6 near the intersection of 195th Street and Pilot Knob Road. Agnew said she and Blanchard are thrilled to be bringing the latest chiropractic techniques to Farmington. They hope to combine their chiropractic expertise with nutritional support to help families reach their full health potential.

"We're excited to get open, to get to know the people of Farmington and to get into the community," Agnew said.

Because they opened their practice straight out of school, Agnew and Blanchard are up to date on many of the latest chiropractic techniques, Agnew said. Agnew is certified in Graston Technique, which uses special tools to help mobilize soft tissue. She also is RockTape-certified, which allows her to treat injuries and improve clients' performance with kinesiology tape.

"I work with a lot of athletes," she said. "I'm not sure there are a lot of sports-specific chiropractors in Farmington right now."

Blanchard is a fourth-generation chiropractor, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Both he and Agnew said they enjoy treating people holistically, using chiropractic techniques to allow the body to heal itself naturally, without drugs or surgery.

"I'm not really into blood and anything else like that," Agnew said. "I always wanted to be in the health profession business, and this is a way to do it without all the bodily fluids."

Imperial Family Chiropractic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Mondays through Fridays. For more information, visit the Imperial Family Chiropractic Facebook page.