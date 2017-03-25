Dakota Electric members will have the opportunity to hear reports from officers and directors, ask questions and hear election results at the meeting.

Balloting materials will be mailed to members on April 10. Members can vote online (www.dakotaelectric.com) using the electronic passcode included with their ballots, or by mailing the ballot in the postage-paid envelope to Survey and Ballot Systems. Ballots must be received at Survey and Ballot Systems office no later than noon on April 27, or members may bring their ballots to the annual meeting. Ballots should not be dropped off or mailed to Dakota Electric Association's office.

Once again this year, members may use a mobile device to scan the QR code located with the balloting materials to be quickly logged in to vote.