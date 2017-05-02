Feller joins ProAct as vice president

"I am pleased to have Kim Feller's experience in advancing quality programs that suit our organization's mission," said ProAct President and CEO Steven Ditschler. "She has proven leadership in creating bold, new efforts."

Feller leads programs and services, with an emphasis on skills training, employment, community inclusion, and effective business engagement.

Her background includes 25 years with RESOURCE, Inc. in Minneapolis, where she last served as vice president of employment services and career education. During her tenure with RESOURCE, she provided leadership for a growing number of employment programs serving a broad base of participants with multiple barriers to self-sufficiency. This included assessment and employment programming for individuals with disabilities. She also expanded the career education programming from three to nine career tracks that included IT support, medical office and core manufacturing. Additionally, Feller secured licensure and accreditation as a post-secondary institution for adult learners with barriers and grew overall programming by 70 percent. The programming also expanded into outstate Minnesota.

Through a creative blending of RESOURCE's chemical dependency, and the employment and career education programs, the organization secured funding from the state Legislature to improve skills training and employment opportunities for this population. Under Feller's guidance, RESOURCE maintained its accreditation through CARF, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. CARF gave commendations for the creative building of partnerships between Minnesota businesses and individuals with barriers in the areas of business-driven career education and employment.

ProAct is headquartered in Eagan. Its mission is to provide person-centered services that enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities in the areas of employment, life skills, and community inclusion.