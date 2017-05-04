Recycle boat wrap for free

Residents can drop off boat wrap at Lighthouse Motorsports and Marine, 3316 151st St. W., during regular business hours. Call Lighthouse Motorsports and Marine at 651-322-4420 before dropping off boat wrap. Remove all straps, cords, rocks and gravel. Transhield covers and fabric liners, including plastic wrap with fabric, are not accepted.

In 2016, Dakota County collected and recycled 1,760 pounds of boat wrap from marina operations. Collected material is taken to a special processor that can recycle the bulky plastic, which is turned into new plastic products.