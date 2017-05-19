Quick Ship plans May 20 open house in Farmington

Quick Ship opened last summer with a ribbon cutting, but Loch welcomes the public to an open house this Saturday, May 20, where he will offer free gourmet food samplings.

Since he leases space downtown next door to the USA Nails salon in Farmington, Loch decided to design his own storefront inside his business.

"I took wood pallets and tore them apart and made an old-fashioned general store," Loch said. "I plan to put a lot more signage since this is just phase one," he added, adding he wanted to give his store a more hometown feel.

As a self-taught carpenter and budding entrepreneur, Loch designed the shop's interior back wall with wood pallets to resemble an old-fashioned, front porch. He wanted to honor the town's heritage like can be found at the outdoor museum Dakota City within Dakota County Fairgrounds in Farmington.

"I just think it reflects what Farmington represents," Loch said.

The downtown storefront offers mail, packing and shipping services, along with printing of yard signs and posters. Other services include notary, faxes and copying, mail boxes, scanning, laminating, binding, computer rental, legal forms, key cutting and physical post office boxes and digital mail boxes.

Quick Ship can transfer photos from slides to online, transfer music onto smartphones and movies from video tapes to DVD formats.

"One thing I did recently was help a lady put together 500 songs for her wedding," he said.

Loch is also a licensed state certified closer who can do home loan refinances and debt consolidation loans where he travels to residents' homes to close on loans with different companies.

As a Minnesota native who grew up in the small town of Watkins, west of St. Cloud, Loch decided to locate his small business in Farmington because he believes the location holds promise since Farmington is a small town growing into a larger suburb, he said.

Understanding how it is vital to diversify his business services, Loch plans to check out local networking groups and he may set up a table at the Farmington Farmers Market this summer.

Loch constructed rustic wine carriers and plans to handcraft other small wooden furniture pieces to sell inside his storefront.

"I want to sells things that people cannot find anywhere else," Loch said.

Inside his storefront are gourmet ginger, cinnamon and bourbon-flavored maple syrups that can be coated on grilled pork chops or chicken. In addition, he sells old-fashioned candy sticks and bags of salt water taffy.

Not considering himself a wine connoisseur, Loch said food and drink bring people together. "People need to sit down and have dinner and drink together and socialize and we do not do that anymore, so I wanted to create that hometown feel with my products," Loch said.

Amazon is changing business for small stores and big box chains, Loch said.

"Amazon is now taking over 75 percent of business and are rerouting business to people's homes," he said. "I am looking to find people who want to consign like homemade pickles, cherries and peaches. I know my business is word of mouth, but I really want to connect with my clients."

If you go:

Quick Ship Mailbox Print and Ship Center hosts an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 115 Elm St., downtown Farmington.

The downtown storefront offers mail, packing and shipping, printing of yard signs and posters, notary, faxes and copying, scanning, laminating, binding, computer rental, legal forms, office supplies, key cutting and physical post office boxes and digital mail boxes. The store also sells gourmet food, maple syrups and old-fashioned sweet confections like hard candy sticks and salt water taffy. The shop is looking for consignments, Minnesota-made food products and pottery.

For more information, call 651-460-1201, go to www.quickshipplusmn.com or email owner Rich Loch at richloch@quickshipplusmn.com.