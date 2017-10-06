"The Legacy of Farmington is a vibrant, senior living community and we provide the comfort and convenience of home," said Debbie Strong, marketing director for The Legacy of Farmington, 22300 Denmark Ave.

"It is a really great community and we have luxurious, lifestyle options and state-of-the-art amenities and individualized services."

The building owned by Tealwood Senior Living operates 40 senior living locations across five states. This location also offers skilled nursing for long-term care and short-term rehabilitation.

The three-level senior living building resembles an open modern resort feel with a warm, rural ambience to welcome seniors.

"We have a big, beautiful kitchen where we offer cooking classes in our large bistro, and it is designed to be very interactive where residents can cook together," Strong said.

In the memory care area, sensory stations offer a gardening center and a work bench area for small projects. The Rambling River Lounge is open for socialization and fun with cards, puzzles and games.

Seniors can socialize in rooms named after locals who have called Farmington and the area home for generations. Adelmann's Dining Room was named after Robert Adelmann, who farmed where the senior living complex was built. The Akin Library was named after generations of the Akin family. Residents can visit and socialize at Jolley's Tap named after Geri Jolley, the woman who brainstormed this senior living project years ago.

"This adds something to Farmington that it really needs," said Geraldine Jolley, who serves as vice chair of Farmington Economic Development Authority.

Jolley helped the project become reality. The Legacy of Farmington is built next to St. Michael's Catholic Church in Farmington and welcomes seniors of all faiths.

Three years ago the church needed to fix the bell tower. The renovation project was going to cost millions and the church needed to figure out how to cover the cost.

Years ago, farmer Robert Adelmann donated 10 acres of land to the church and the church purchased 10 acres. Then the church built on 11 acres of the farmland.

Working alongside Father Eugene Pouliot, a former pastor at St. Michael's for 16 years, Jolley relied on her banking background to brainstorm how to move forward. The church owned land where a potential school was talked about being built years ago. That land is now home to The Legacy of Farmington.

Jolley was pleased to find Scott O'Brien of Trident, a faith-based builder known to do excellent work that combined the best in building design coupled with the blessings of senior living, Jolley said.

"When I toured the senior living one in Shakopee, I was blown away at first, and I thought this would be a great place when a person is getting older that would be a comfortable, dignified place to live," Jolley said.

The Legacy of Farmington is a blessing in three ways for Farmington, Jolley said.

"The beauty of this is that it solved the problem of the church and its financial status and really is of benefit to the community because it needs this type of living, and thirdly, the citizens benefit from this facility because it now adds to the tax revenues, so it helps the church, the city and the community," Jolley added. "I am now so very honored that we all did the work to make this a reality."

The Legacy of Farmington offers residents a full-service, independent salon where they can get haircuts, colors, perms, beard trims and manicures and pedicures.

Seniors can congregate outdoors on the patio on the main level or the deck designed off the dining room. The staff is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist residents with all their needs.

Howard Groff, president of Tealwood Senior Living, welcomed all to celebrate the new opening at the ribbon cutting Sept. 28. Groff said he hopes seniors make a home there and the building will serve as a place to enrich their lives.

"We all have a heart for the seniors and we want them to know this home can be a place that enriches their lives because we truly believe that the journey does matter," Strong said. "We want to make sure when our residents move in, it is a good transition for them and our resident families as well because this is a new chapter of living and we want them to love where they live."

Jolley said she was literally speechless when she saw the beautiful building and the room named after her and dedicated to her family.

"I never thought that would happen but when I saw it I was shocked, and I thought how proud I am to have our family associated with this beautiful place where many will live and stay here in Farmington that will be beyond my life on earth," she said.