Rebel Chef restaurant to open soon in Farmington

The restaurant is located 953 Eighth St., off Highway 3 in the building that connects to Amcon gas station and repair shop.

Owner Keith Russell plans to open next month pending final restaurant remodel and building permit approval.

"We want to open an international fast fusion restaurant," Russell said, adding how the restaurant does plan to serve breakfast.

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson asked what kind of food will be served on the menu.

"Fusion foods and comfort foods like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls as an appetizer and fish since I have a couple sources from Alaska and Maine for fresh lobster," Russell said. "You will see a lot of seafood on the menu, too, and chops and steaks."

The interior of Rebel Chef will resemble a rustic design with a lot of stone, wood and a brand new bar with open ceilings.

"It will be a really nice place," Russell said.

"Good, congratulations, we and the city will welcome the new restaurant with a ribbon cutting," Larson said.

Council member Robyn Craig said she is excited for the new restaurant and the variety.

We will have to be sure we all go out and support them once they are open," Craig said.

As a Minnesota native, Russell said he grew up in Eagan where he started out in the restaurant business as a dishwasher.

"Seventeen years later, I am opening my first restaurant after I spent some time in L.A. and opened up a few restaurants with a company I was working for, so we are going to bring a little bit of that flavor here in Farmington," he said.