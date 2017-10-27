It's 10 years for Farmington Clinic

Though needing to see a doctor is rarely an enjoyable experience, Page said the workers at Farmington Clinic have helped make his visits easier.

"I've had real good treatment here," Page said of the clinic, which is adjacent to McDonald's off Knutsen Drive.

The open house featured refreshments, prizes and an opportunity to meet with doctors and staff, including the newest member, certified physician assistant Mukti Patel.

The clinic's biggest strength comes from the team of people who go to work there each day, Clinic Director Nicole Strusz-Mueller said.

"We have experienced, caring staff who really enjoy being in the community," she said. "It's small enough where they really get to know the patients."

Strusz-Mueller started working at the clinic in 2011. Though she wasn't there since it opened in 2007, she said she has seen a number of changes to the clinic as well as the city in past few years.

"Certainly the Farmington community has grown," she said.

The city's population was estimated at 22,656 in 2016, up from 18,781 in 2007, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

For the next 10 years, Strusz-Mueller said she expects growth in patient volume as Farmington continues to grow.

"We plan to keep up with that and make sure that we're providing the needed services for the community."

The Farmington Clinic is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Services include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and OB/GYN, orthopedics and surgery consultation. For more information, visit www.northfieldhospital.org/farmington-clinic.