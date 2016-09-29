A Farmington man has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run accident that killed a 24-year-old Lakeville woman in Elko New Market on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Matthew Keely Hartley, 33, has been charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide, including operating a vehicle with negligence and under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Specialist Mollie Mahowald, who had served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, died at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Elko New Market police were responding to the accident when two motorcycles passed by at a high rate of speed. Witnesses told police the motorcycles were seen headed down Main Street, one motorcycle on each side of the road.

The motorcycle on the south side had a female passenger on it. The motorcycle on the north side had just missed striking one of the witnesses, who was standing on the shoulder of the road, but crashed into Mahowald instead, sending her flying 20 to 30 feet.

Bystanders yelled at the motorcyclists to stop, but they both drove away.

Another witness told officers the two motorcycles had been hanging out, doing burnouts on the road. This witness described the bike and knew the driver. He said both cyclists appeared to be "hammered."

A friend of Hartley called police to tell him that Hartley had called him and told him he had crashed his motorcycle and needed help taking it to his residence. The caller assisted Hartley, but when he learned that someone had been killed by a motorcycle, he decided to call the police.

Police went to Hartley's residence in the 25300 block of Cedar Avenue and found the motorcycle hidden under a canoe on the property. It was muddy and dirty and showed heavy damage.

Further checks showed that Hartley's license had been revoked. He had been convicted of a DWI in July and had another DWI charge pending.

He will appear in court in Scott County on Friday, at which time he will choose a lawyer or be appointed a public defender.

Mahowald's sister Julia told KSTP Channel 5 that Mollie had just called her for a ride after meeting with friends in Elko New Market.

"She called me and I said, 'OK, I will be right there," Julia said. When she arrived, she saw the flashing lights of the first responders and was told her sister had died.

"She was one of the strongest people I've ever met," said her father, Pete Mahowald.

Mahowald had been studying veterinary medicine at Argosy University.

The school left this message on its Facebook page: "Mollie was a bright and vivacious student, who loved working with animals. Mollie was an inspiration to us all — she served as a soldier in the Army National Guard before, and during her time as a student at Argosy. She worked hard and was achieving her goals, and her bright light will be very missed by everyone."

Mahowald had served in the Army National Guard 1135th Combat Support Company out of Faribault for two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a vehicle mechanic.

The visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at White Funeral Home in Lakeville. The funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at The Church of St. Nicholas in Elko New Market. She will be buried in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery.