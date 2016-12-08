Hoping perhaps for a Christmas miracle in the style of "It's a Wonderful Life," he posted this plea on Facebook Wednesday evening:

"Last week someone broke into Dakota Village (at the fairgrounds) and stole all the money they made during their Christmas in the village celebration. They rely on that money to pay the bills through the year. I'm asking everyone to take an hour this weekend and support Dakota Village by attending their event. I believe this is their last weekend to recover some of the money that was stolen."

Facebook friends shared the post 35 times in the first three hours, with several promising to attend and spread the word.

Mark Henry, president of the Dakota County Agricultural Society, was touched by the mayor's support.

"I applaud the mayor," he said. "I appreciate the partnership we have with the city."

The two groups collaborate occasionally on projects, like the Farmer's Market on the fairgrounds this past summer.

"We are devastated," he said of the burglary that wiped out the funds collected at last weekend's Christmas in the Village event. "These volunteers put in so much work, weeks and weeks ahead of time, and now we're back to square one."

The village, at 4008 220th St. W., is a 1900-era town of 22 buildings on 5 acres of the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The Dakota County Agricultural Society oversees the village.

Staff discovered the break-in at the Ahlberg Hall the morning of Dec. 5. The thief had broken through four locked doors, destroying two of them, to get to the money.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to the call, but cannot comment since the investigation is ongoing. As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.

Every year volunteers bring the village to life for Christmas during the first two weekends in December. This year's theme is "A Christmas Carol."

A horse-drawn trolley takes visitors through village streets to join in caroling, and to see demonstrations of woodworking, blacksmithing, printmaking and holiday cooking. The local Children's Castle Theater performs "A Christmas Carol" in the old fire hall and, of course, St. Nicholas makes an appearance.

The 1910 version of "A Christmas Carol" — a silent movie — will be presented at the Village Hall, and several groups will be singing carols at the church.

The village is open from 1-8 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Cost is $6 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to kids 3 and under. Trolley rides are free with paid admission.

Snow is predicted for the weekend, which Henry said will just make the event feel more "Christmasy."

"The village will look fabulous," he said.

For a complete schedule of the event, go online to www.dakotacity.org/events/christmas-in-the-village/.