The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy is an educational and informative program that allows citizens the opportunity to learn about the issues that face law enforcement efforts in the community. The program will provide insight into the philosophy and operations of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, help residents better understand police work in their community, and develop stronger ties between the community and sheriff’s office.

Some of the issues that will be covered during the six weeks include the history of the Sheriff’s Office, use of force, traffic stops, laws of arrest, criminal charging process, judicial process, role of the County Attorney, SWAT Team, taser demonstration, canine demonstration, crime scene processing, internet crime, and overview of the Dakota County Jail.

Using state of the art virtual reality training technology, candidates will have the opportunity to experience simulated scenarios where they must choose whether or not to exercise the use of deadly force. This is the first time the Citizen Academy has offered this training to its members.

If you are interested in attending the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy or would like more information, please contact Captain Jim Rogers at 651-438-4751 or jim.rogers@co.dakota.mn.us by Feb. 9.

All applicants will be subject to background investigation prior to being accepting into the program.