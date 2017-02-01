If the man, Matthew Keely Hartley, had pled guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, first by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and second by driving while under the influence, he would have had to serve up to 13 years in jail.

"I am rejecting that offer," Hartley, 33, told Judge Christian Wilton at the Scott County courthouse.

Hartley is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

About 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2016, Hartley struck Lakeville resident Mollie Mahowald, a member of the Army National Guard, while driving his motorcycle down Main Street in Elko New Market.

According to the criminal complaint, he was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit Mahowald, who was standing on the shoulder of the road, sending her flying 20 to 30 feet. She died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Hartley appeared to be drunk.

Hartley did not stop, but left the scene of the accident and then asked a friend to help him hide his badly damaged motorcycle, the complaint said.

A tip from someone who knew Hartley helped police find him and his motorcycle, which he had hidden under a canoe at his residence in the 25300 block of Cedar Avenue, police said.

Both lawyers, the judge and Hartley convened Tuesday in Scott County for what is called a settlement conference. When Hartley chose not to settle, the parties began preparing for the jury trial.

Defense attorney Robert Miller said that his position would be to fault Mahowald for the accident, stating that she was four times the legal level of intoxication.

"The state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he caused the accident," Miller said. "It is the defense's position that the victim is the cause of the accident," he said, adding that if she was "floundering and wandering in the road" due to intoxication, she may have walked in front of Hartley's motorcycle.

Prosecuting attorney Michael Budka did not object at this point, saying it wouldn't matter to him because he planned on explaining the whereabouts of both Hartley and Mahowald to the jury and would reconstruct the accident.

"I guess it comes down to the timing," Budka said. "I don't plan on calling him in the early parts of this trial."

Budka wanted to show several photos to the jury. Miller accepted all but two — one of Mahowald dressed in her Army fatigues and one of her battered face after the accident.

"I fear that any pictures of the victim in military garb...could appeal to the sympathies and prejudices of potential jurors," Miller said.

Budka disagreed.

"We have a 23-year-old victim here. She has served five years in the service. I think that defines her," he said.

Mahowald served two tours, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan as an Army mechanic. She had been attending college to become a veterinary technician.

As for the photos of Mahowald after the accident, Miller said the autopsy report would suffice.

Budka said it was important to show the jurors the trauma that was caused by the accident.

Judge Wilton said he would decide by Monday on what would be admissible.

He then turned to Hartley, who sat next to Miller wearing his hunter green jail garb, and described how the trial would go.

Monday will be dedicated to seating the jury. They would start with 21 or 22 jurors and end up with 13 or 14, Wilton said.

Opening statements will be on Tuesday with the trial running through Thursday. Closing arguments will be the following Monday, Feb. 13, one day before Hartley's 34th birthday.